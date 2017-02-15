The future of session resumption

February 15, 2017

A while ago I wrote about the state of server-side session resumption implementations in popular web servers using OpenSSL. Neither Apache, nor Nginx or HAproxy purged stale entries from the session cache or rotated session tickets automatically, potentially harming forward secrecy of resumed TLS session.

Enabling session resumption is an important tool for speeding up HTTPS websites, especially in a pre-HTTP/2 world where a client may have to open concurrent connections to the same host to quickly render a page. Subresource requests would ideally resume the session that for example a GET / HTTP/1.1 request started.

Let’s take a look at what has changed in over two years, and whether configuring session resumption securely has gotten any easier. With the TLS 1.3 spec about to be finalized I will show what the future holds and how these issues were addressed by the WG.

Did web servers react?

No, not as far as I’m aware. None of the three web servers mentioned above has taken steps to make it easier to properly configure session resumption. But to be fair, OpenSSL didn’t add any new APIs or options to help them either.

All popular TLS 1.2 web servers still don’t evict cache entries when they expire, keeping them around until a client tries to resume — for performance or ease of implementation. They generate a session ticket key at startup and will never automatically rotate it so that admins have to manually reload server configs and provide new keys.

The Caddy web server

I want to seize the chance and positively highlight the Caddy web server, a relative newcomer with the advantage of not having any historical baggage, that enables and configures HTTPS by default, including automatically acquiring and renewing certificates.

Version 0.8.3 introduced automatic session ticket key rotation, thereby making session tickets mostly forward secure by replacing the key every ~10 hours. Session cache entries though aren’t evicted until access just like with the other web servers.

But even for “traditional” web servers all is not lost. The TLS working group has known about the shortcomings of session resumption for a while and addresses those with the next version of TLS.

1-RTT handshakes by default

One of the many great things about TLS 1.3 handshakes is that most connections should take only a single round-trip to establish. The client sends one or more KeyShareEntry values with the ClientHello , and the server responds with a single KeyShareEntry for a key exchange with ephemeral keys.

If the client sends no or only unsupported groups, the server will send a HelloRetryRequest message with a NamedGroup selected from the ones supported by the client. The connection will fall back to two round-trips.

That means you’re automatically covered if you enable session resumption only to reduce network latency, a normal handshake is as fast as 1-RTT resumption in TLS 1.2. If you’re worried about computational overhead from certificate authentication and key exchange, that still might be a good reason to abbreviate handshakes.

Pre-shared keys in TLS 1.3

Session IDs and session tickets are obsolete since TLS 1.3. They’ve been replaced by a more generic PSK mechanism that allows resuming a session with a previously established shared secret key.

Instead of an ID or a ticket, the client will send an opaque blob it received from the server after a successful handshake in a prior session. That blob might either be an ID pointing to an entry in the server’s session cache, or a session ticket encrypted with a key known only to the server.

enum { psk_ke ( 0 ), psk_dhe_ke ( 1 ), ( 255 ) } PskKeyExchangeMode ; struct { PskKeyExchangeMode ke_modes < 1..255 > ; } PskKeyExchangeModes ;

Two PSK key exchange modes are defined, psk_ke and psk_dhe_ke . The first signals a key exchange using a previously shared key, it derives a new master secret from only the PSK and nonces. This basically is as (in)secure as session resumption in TLS 1.2 if the server never rotates keys or discards cache entries long after they expired.

The second psk_dhe_ke mode additionally incorporates a key agreed upon using ephemeral Diffie-Hellman, thereby making it forward secure. By mixing a shared (EC)DHE key into the derived master secret, an attacker can no longer pull an entry out of the cache, or steal ticket keys, to recover the plaintext of past resumed sessions.

Note that 0-RTT data cannot be protected by the DHE secret, the early traffic secret is established without any input from the server and thus derived from the PSK only.

TLS 1.2 is surely here to stay

In theory, there should be no valid reason for a web client to be able to complete a TLS 1.3 handshake but not support psk_dhe_ke , as ephemeral Diffie-Hellman key exchanges are mandatory. An internal application talking TLS between peers would likely be a legitimate case for not supporting DHE.